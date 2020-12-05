Letter: Mask ordinance saps freedom

Kudos to Stewart Meyer and Richard Rustad for their insight on this dystopian and draconian moved forced on us by the mayor and City Council. My husband was at the recent council meeting which was a joke. They had already made up their minds about extending the mask ordinance.
My husband told them he lived in the county and nothing to do with them being there but said they should listen to the their citizens and not whoever it is that is yanking their chains.
He said on his way out he got lots of thumbs up and even applause.
We are adults and are responsible for our own health and can decide whether to wear a mask. This is just the beginning of taking away our rights, kind of like the communists/socialists.
Elaine Koch
Aiken