Letter: Make common sense great again

It is time for us to wake up and fully use common sense, a trait that many running for office are not giving us credit for possessing or using. The upcoming election is not a popularity contest. It is an election to shape our American future, preserve our values and rights, and continue the form of government that makes us the greatest nation in the world.
How much longer will we quietly endure being talked down to or told that we “do not deserve to know” candidates plans – which are not detailed and outlined. Or expected to agree with actions to unravel the Supreme Court and expected to accept plans that dilute basic rights and freedoms important to us. Common sense tells us otherwise.
So let’s apply our common sense to this one – “they” proudly espouse a tax increase only on folks making over $400,000 – while stating unequivocally that they will end tax reductions now in place that benefit us all – thus actually increasing taxes for all ? Plus there must be even higher taxes to subsidize socialist-style “free” programs. How does that work and add up?
All this while they are failing to oppose lawlessness and destruction perpetrated under guise of “peaceful” protests while at the same time supporting (or not opposing) efforts to defund police and public safety. Does this make sense to you?
These candidates propose huge debt increases for us, our children and our grandkids to fund colorful new deals and presume to be the self-appointed god-heads of their party while having strings pulled by those supporting suppression of our national foundations of free speech and respect for opposing opinions. Oh, any contrary action or idea is cast as not following the Constitution all while using ”Dark Winter” scare tactics to foment fear and discord and still offer no solid solutions.
The same elements ask us to turn a blind eye to actual accomplishments of our current administration. To ignore reductions of regulations on small and successful businesses, our stronger military, historic peace accords across the Middle East not accomplished in last 75 years.
Against our common sense they ask to disregard pre-COVID record high employment, record economic gains, record low unemployment among all groups, other nations now paying a fair share versus America paying most all, finally standing up to China, Iran and North Korea, American energy independence not previously experienced in our lifetimes, Nobel Peace Prize nominations and to ignore the 56% of citizens reporting being better off now than four years ago. Does this offend what your common sense tells you? I should think so.
So, whether you mail in, drive in, carry in or personally cast your ballot, use that common sense to keep America strong, growing, prospering, safe and above all – one nation, under God, indivisible with all our liberties and justice for all intact.
Mike DeBruhl
Aiken