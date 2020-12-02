Letter: Love your neighbors, stop guilt trips

This is in response to the letter by Bill Collins on Nov. 27.
Perhaps one reason many of us choose not to wear a mask is because we do our own research and rely on experts like Dr. Roger Hodkinson, a Cambridge-trained medical doctor who specialized in pathology and virology. He is ex-president of the pathology section of the Medical Association and a medical professor and chairman of the Canada Examination Committee. Currently, he is chairman of a biotech company in North Carolina that sells COVID-19 tests.
In his words, you might say he knows a little about all of this. And the bottom line is there is absolutely nothing that can be done to contain this virus – much like the common cold.
According to Dr. Hodkinson in a Zoom call with government officials in Alberta, Canda, “There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politics and it is outrageous. This is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public.”
“Masks are utterly useless. There is no evidence base for their effectiveness whatsoever. Paper masks and fabric masks are simply virtue-signaling. They’re not even worn effectively most of the time. Seeing these people walking around like lemmings, obeying without any knowledge base, is utterly ridiculous.
“Social distancing is also useless because COVID is spread by aerosols which travel 30 meters or so before landing.
“And, a word on testing: I do want to emphasize that I am in the business of testing for COVID-19. I do want to emphasize that positive test results do not, repeat do not, mean a clinical infection. It is simply driving public hysteria and all general testing should be stopped unless you are going to the hospital with some sort of respiratory problems.”
The doctor concluded his statement by saying all that should be done is to protect the vulnerable and give nursing home patients 3,000-5,000 international units of vitamin D every day which has been shown to radically reduce the likelihood of infection.
Speaking on a personal level, many of us have medical issues that are worsened by wearing a mask and it does not help when well-meaning but medically ignorant people attempt guilt us for doing what is best for us. If Mr. Collins is befuddled because not everyone follows his rules, likewise I am befuddled that he fails to consider expert opinions along with the God-given ability of humans to think logically and make decisions for themselves.
Love your neighbors and stop with the guilt trips.
J. Collova
Aiken