Letter: Looking back on 2020

Has 2020 been a year to remember or one to forget? Among my 2020 disappointments were leaders from both major parties politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m personally not thrilled with the presidential election results, but even more concerning is the cloud of doubt half of us have about our democratic election integrity.
We’ll begin 2021 with Joe Biden as our president. This causes me to imagine how 2021-2024 is going to play out after the political, social media and congressional precedents that were established during the past four years. We now have the bar set very low for insulting, debasing or even impeaching a sitting president. It’s OK to attack him/her for appearance, age, religion or skin shade…
We now understand it’s racist to say “Make America Great Again” or “All Lives Matter” or to be critical of “peaceful rioters and looters” as they burn police cars. We’ve had a three-year investigation alleging a stolen election in 2016 that was only possible by President Trump having been in the pocket of the Russians.
Now after an election that was fraught with irregularities and fraud, we’re told we should just move on, be nice and stop being such bad losers. Liberals continue insulting Trump voters with the same vitriol they've used over the past four years. Now they suggest we should all come together because Joe Biden is president.
Seriously?
Using established precedent, impeachment may be initiated by interpretation of a president’s thoughts during a phone call by those who weren’t actually listening to the phone call. There was zero hard evidence of quid pro quo between Trump and Ukrainian leaders, however there is recorded video of President-elect Biden admitting to and laughing about a textbook quid pro quo with Ukraine that was confirmed by subsequent monetary transactions.
How will those same Democratic legislators behave in 2021 after they literally shed tears for the national shame caused by a phone call? Will they shed more tears or be happy that we have a president coming into office who’s already pre-approved for impeachment? Will the biased media find a strategy to retain readers without having punching bags like the Trump family to investigate and smear? Will similar standards be used to investigate and smear the Biden family – who arrive with pre-checked family corruption baggage?
Let’s see in 2021 if what goes around comes around.
Happy New Year.
Richard Eichler
Aiken