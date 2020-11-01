Letter: Lindsey Graham must stand up to Trump

Our two Senators have remained too quiet for too long during the Trump Administration.
During the Senate debate with Jaime Harrison, Sen. Graham said numerous times that he is a proud conservative. I thought conservatives believed in fair trade. Our trade deficit just hit a 12 year high at $67.1 billion. Trump’s trade policies, driven by tariffs are disastrous. Conservatives always believed in a balanced budget. Under Trump, the national debt has grown from $13.84 trillion when he took office in 2016 to $22.8 trillion in 2019. The increase is largely driven by the tax cut for wealthy donors that both Sens. Graham and Scott voted for. Sen. Graham, where are you conservative values now?
Trump failed to condemn white nationalists during the presidential debate. Instead, he told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by." His comments were blatantly racist. The next day, Sen. Scott’s tepid response was “I think the president misspoke, and he needs to correct it. If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak.” Sen. Graham’s meek response was to simply agree with Sen. Scott. Senators: Why do you remain silent? If Trump did not misspeak, is he racist? Why are you silent?
The Trump campaign has announced they will not concede if they lose the presidential election. Trump’s call to the Proud Boys to “stand by” tells the group to be ready for violence if he loses. Trump continues to cry out that mail-in ballots are ripe with fraud. There simply is no proof as witnessed by Christopher Wray, Trump’s appointed FBI director. The very underpinnings of our democracy are at stake yet neither Sens. Scott nor Graham will stand up to Trump.
If Trump does not win, and does not concede, will Sens. Scott and Graham have the intestinal fortitude to finally speak truth to power to protect our democracy and the Constitution? I pray they will.
Tom Springsteen
Aiken