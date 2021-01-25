Letter: Library has been a blessing

The last 10 months of loneliness and isolation from normal activities would have been much more unbearable if I were not an avid reader.
I have been entertained and inspired by the many books I've read. I've read old children's books, poetry, biographies, books I loved when I was young, theology books, Christian fiction and the entire Bible.
A highlight of all this was reading a recent book called "A Fatal Mercy: The Man Who Lost the Civil War," and having the opportunity to to meet its author Aiken's Thomas Moore. He is a gracious and talented man who has woven a clever plot through carefully researched history, as well as created a character who won my heart.
I am disturbed however when I go to the library and see so many books and so few people. We have been blessed by the convenience of the Jackson branch of the Aiken County library where the librarian is so kind and helpful.
I encourage you in this strange time we're enduring to use it as an opportunity to read, to encourage your children and grandchildren to read. Read to them. Talk to them about things you've learned, ways you've grown in understanding of others, of life of God. Think about how GOd has blessed humans with words, writing, imagination, creativity.
Read your children stories of great men and women who have lived lives of courage and service. Our children need good role models in this strange world we live in.
Don't waste this precious time. Visit your local library. Enjoy the outdoors. Count your blessings.
Jean Andrews Kling
Jackson