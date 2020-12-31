Letter: Liberals are not evil

I’ve had it up to here (hand on top of head) with the nasty politics in this country. Both political parties have gone off the deep end, but most of my anger is aimed at the Republicans. These supposedly Christian people have turned the word “liberal” into a dirty insult. Current commercials for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue have accused their opponents of hating America, wanting to destroy America, wanting to cram through Congress a liberal agenda that will destroy us.
What is destroying America and our values is their hate speech. We know who is attacking our country, even the Republican Party and the Republican leadership has stood by and allowed this despicable character to do so, and his cult followers continue to give him the money that will ultimately end up paying for his extravagant lifestyle, or his legal defense in New York (for crimes that can only be pardoned by the governor of New York) or even revenge against those he perceives are unwilling to shine his shoes.
With regard to the runoff election in Georgia, Mike Pence stated that Republicans have to win the Senate seats to save America from the evil liberals. Liberals are not evil, Conservatives are not evil. They just each have a different take on the policies America should adopt.
Butch Rachal
Aiken