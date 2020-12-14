Letter: Let love carry you through

I know so much pain is with us as we go through these uncertain times, not knowing what will happen in Washington, D.C. Realize that we can praise our way through to the heavens even in times of difficulties such as hate, angry, malice, meanness and indignities. If we will lean on the Lord God Almighty, knowing and believing that He is our answer when nothing seems to be going quite the way we would like things to go.
Let the love of God carry us through these times when there is not enough food and it seems that others do not care about you. Raise your arms and hands in surrender to Jesus who is the way. I love sharing that He melts the cold hearts and surrounds us with a love that is unfathomable. His love will give us the bread we need, the jobs we need, even if it is not the one we were shooting for. It is in times such as these that we understand that He works in ways we never understand.
I have a friend whose name is Jesus and He love each of us the same, no matter what we have done. It is Jesus and His love that will help during this pandemic. We can come together and pray for one another, fulfilling the commission to love for another.
Know that Washington, D.C. does not seem to have the right answers for this nation. We have to be a shining light that reflects outwardly so that we can spread it around and our senators and legislators will see and pass it on to them in Washington. One city and state can send the world a message that brings people to the point that they know that they know that there will be answers when things look bleak. Let your light shine so that South Carolina will lead the nation.
Barbara Gill
Aiken