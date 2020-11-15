Letter: Lawyers need to serve God (202)

I have pondered why we – and certainly those who are called to be saints and who are lawyers, why they have not actively pursued efforts to let the Supreme Court know that the true saints of God feel differently about their laws in Roe v. Wade and same-sex marriages.
I wonder if enough godly, Christian lawyers would get involved and file suit with the Appellate Court in Washington, D.C., through the American Bar Association, State Bar Associations of each state in the nation and overturn precedent that has been handed down by the Supreme Court regarding abortion of unborn babies and same-sex marriages. Surely the Supreme Court needs to know that God's lawyers feel differently about what they perceive to be right for the nation as a whole.
I feel and believe there are more than sufficient lawyers in this nation who go to church and serve God who might be willing to set an example in this nation. I know some will not agree to this but it never hurts to try to establish a new precedent in the legal field. Lawyers out there who are trial lawyers can fight when the average citizen has no standing and cannot be heard.
Barbara Gill
Aiken