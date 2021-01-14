Letter: Law must be applied equally

Some letters to the editor rely on some “rule of law” to support their points. But they never mention a specific rule so one must conclude they mean it in the general sense.
The recent letters from Michael Durkee and Sandy Hochel are examples. One of their finer points is that questioning the recent election is somehow not in accordance with the law. Any charge that the election was flawed is labeled as “right wing propaganda.” And anyone who may question the election process, whether an ordinary citizen or an elected official, is not doing justice to the law or our constitution.
So let us talk about the rule of law. None of us lay people are fully qualified to speak with full authority so consider what follows as a tête-à-tête.
Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution is clear that the votes for the highest office in the land should go through state legislatures who appoint the electors. It is the state legislatures, not the governors, or the secretaries of state or the courts for that matter.
So what happens if there is a dispute? Take one déjà vu example (taken from a current national publication) that occurred in the election of 1876 between Hayes and Tilden:
Although Tilden won the popular vote – at first count – the Electoral College as well, questions were raised in Florida, Louisiana and South Carolina about their validity. Their combined electoral votes would swing the election to Hayes.
There were many good reasons to be suspicious, and there were credible allegations of fraud. In South Carolina, more than 100% of eligible voters cast ballots. Sound familiar?
In response, in January 1877, Congress created an electoral commission to sort things out. It consisted of 10 members of Congress and five members of the Supreme Court. The commission heard the evidence, and voted to give the disputed votes to Hayes, handing him the presidency.
That is exactly what Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley tried to do on Jan. 6. They simply wanted congress to appoint a commission to investigate the election. For that fully lawful endeavor, they were labelled as traitors and insurrectionists as were the millions of Trump voters were simply asking to have their faith in the election process validated.
So folks, we have precedent and the law as a guide here. One must ask themselves the question as what should be done if in fact the election was so flawed that it would have affected the outcome. What position should we take if there was election fraud or that simply the law was not followed?
After all, the whole tenet upon which the law resides is the notion of equity. As Americans we have a strong belief in fairness. It is not un American or seditious to question what many see as a gamed election. Was the election fair? Do not think that there will ever be unity unless that question is settled.
Pete Palmere
Aiken