Letter: Labels have meanings

Marxist, socialist, communist, white nationalist, white supremacist, alt-left, alt-Right, nazi, neo-nazi, nationalist, left-wing, right-wing, liberal, conservative, originalist, insurrection, sedition, patriot, the left, the right, fascist, neo-fascist, incitement, extremist, capitalist, systemic racism and racist.
Many folks use these words against others, often not really understanding what they truly mean. Several of them are just variations of each other. Most of the time they are used gratuitously and to simply inflame emotions. When used falsely they are intended to cause harm to someone.
Before you apply these labels to people, look them up in multiple sources and make sure you understand what they mean. The media especially uses them much too loosely without any evidence or context. For example, Trump is called a racist for trying to ensure border security. Biden is called a racist for his crime bill and his “you ain’t Black” comment. Of course, the media is no longer a reliable source of information as, per polls, most people have lost faith in them. They lie and mislead constantly. And, when it comes to the “news,” I implore you truly learn the difference between news and commentary. About 95% of what you see and hear these days is commentary.
Even in his inaugural address Joe Biden couldn’t help himself, “And now, a rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat.” Some took that to mean that half the country was racists. I am not sure what Biden was referring to, maybe he was calling out Antifa and BLM for rioting and looting all summer. Who knows? He did not clarify.
Stewart Meyer
Aiken