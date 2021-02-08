Letter: Kids need to be back in school

I read with dismay (but not surprise) the current situation in our schools regarding the students’ struggles in achieving the standard required to pass their current grade.
As reported on Jan. 27, we are now changing the requirements for passing students to the next grade because so many are struggling. And because no benchmark tests have been administered, the educators do not know the extent of the student deficits or how to best support them.
Chalk it up as another casualty of coronavirus? Perhaps. Our response in many ways is worse than the virus itself.
In the headlines, we read about the number of COVID-positive cases and deaths since March; nowhere do we see the tally of casualties of our response. These are harder to quantify: mental health issues, food insecurities, abuse cases, drug overdoses, alcoholism, loved ones passing without their families present, loneliness and isolation, livelihoods lost, and now the education and future of our kids.
I predict in five years we will look back in retrospect and will be appalled at the personal stories and statistics that, today, are so easily ignored, disregarded and under-reported.
I propose that the next in line for the COVID vaccine should be our teachers. They are responsible for the education and future of our kids and, subsequently, the future of our country.
Science shows that kids have very little risk of having a serious or life threatening case, and they are less likely to transmit the virus, yet they are the ones who suffer the most from our response. Let’s get our schools back to normal. Immunize the teachers and decrease the quarantine for questionably exposed, asymptomatic kids who test negative. We must get our kids and teachers back to face-to-face learning. All our futures depend on it.
Sherri Jones
Aiken