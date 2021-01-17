Letter: Joe Wilson should resign

An open letter to Rep. Joe Wilson:
Now that an armed and violent mob has been thwarted in its attempt to overthrow the 2020 election, I ask that you finally tell the truth to your constituents.
1. There was no “stealing” of the election.
2. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency of the Department of Homeland Security described the Nov. 3 election as the “most secure in American history.”
3. Former Attorney General Bill Barr said the Department of Justice found no evidence of fraud that would overturn the results of the election in Trump’s favor.
4. All the states’ secretaries of state have counted, sometimes, as in the Georgia case three times, all votes.
5. All the states’ secretaries of state have tallied, certified and sent the results of the electoral college to the U.S. Congress to certify the election results.
6. Biden won with approximately 80 million votes. Trump lost with approximately 74 million votes.
7. Biden won the Electoral College tally with 306 votes and Trump lost with 232 votes. That tally was a reversal of the 2016 election when Trump beat Clinton.
8. When you stood up in Congress to contest the Electoral College tally, you knew that the objection would have no effect on the certification because the votes are the reflection of the will of the voters and Congress has no power under the Constitution to change the outcome of an election.
Finally, please tell your constituents that violence is never the answer. Overturning an election is never the answer. When a sitting president encourages and specifically asks his supporters to come to D.C. on Jan. 6 to disrupt the usually routine certification by Congress I ask you: Is this treason? In over 200 years we have never questioned that we would have a peaceful transfer of power, until now under this president and your failing leadership. I would ask that you resign from the office as you have abused your oath to the Constitution, but I do not believe you have the courage to do so.
Michele Springsteen
Aiken