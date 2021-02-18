Letter: Joe Biden is not good for America

Please note that Biden was awarded the election due to a total difference of 43,848 popular votes combined in the four states of Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada representing 37 Electoral votes. Since there now seems to be a euphoric mandate from progressives and their media to “change America” without discussion or compromise, I ask our local Democratic mouthpieces, to answer a few of many questions concerning destructive progressive actions.
In an October ABC News Townhall, Biden said “… (There are) things you can't do by executive order, unless you're a dictator. We're a democracy. We need consensus.” Trump issued four executive orders in his first days in office, Biden has issued 42 executive orders through Jan. 28. Who is the dictator and where is the consensus?
The Trump administration exceeded its target of eliminating two old regulations for each new regulation adopted by achieving an 8 to 1 reduction. These actions removed about 25,000 pages from the Federal Register reducing the direct cost of compliance by $50 billion in 2020 alone per the GAO. The Obama/Biden administration added 16,000 pages and Biden’s first executive order was to undo Trump’s regulatory approval process. Why is bigger, more costly and personally intrusive government good for America? How do more regulations help America compete in world economies?
The new term is “equity” not “equality.” “Equality” has goals of equal opportunities; “equity” has a goal of equal outcomes, another way of saying socialism. Socialism has or is failing everywhere it is instituted. Explain why socialism will not destroy American productivity, entrepreneurship and competitiveness? Do you believe the progressive idiots we now have in federal government can do socialism better than elsewhere?
For the first time in 70 years, the U.S. became a net energy exporter with the U.S. becoming the No. 1 producer of oil and natural gas in the world. The alternative to petroleum-based stored energy requires nuclear or batteries. Per the DOE, China controls 47% of global cobalt refining capacity and about 47% of lithium carbonate refinery capacity both key battery raw materials. In his first days in office, Biden rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement that per the National Economic Research Associates would cost the U.S. economy $3 trillion and 6.5 million industrial sector jobs by 2040 while countries like China and India get a free pass to continue to pollute for over a decade.
He also initiated a ban on drilling on public land and cancelled the Keystone pipeline that per a U.S. Western Energy Alliance statement would have a human cost over next four years of 72,818 fewer jobs annually, wage losses totaling $19.6 billion, economic activity declining $43.8 billion and tax revenues dropping $10.8 billion in U.S. Western states alone. These impacts do not include the jobs and billions in future revenue losses to refineries in the Southern U.S. and the economic impacts to personal lives and U.S. world market competitiveness due to higher energy costs. Are these actions good for America or China?
John Harley
Aiken