Letter: Joe Biden is a true American

Trump is not a true American.
In an Oct. 19 letter, Bob Brookshire, chairman of the Aiken County GOP, states, "If you love President Trump, you take the time to listen to his actual words." In doing this, "You recognize a true American."
No, I do not love President Trump, but good, lets listen to his actual words and see if we recognize a true American.
Trump on Women: "When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the…"
Trump on white supremacists and Nazis in Charlottesville: "You also had people that were very fine people on both sides."
Trump on immigrants: "These aren't people. These are animals."
Trump on Sen. Kamala Harris: "This monster that was onstage with Mike Pence."
No, Bob, these are not the words of a true American. These are the words of a sexual predator, a fascist, a racist and a misogynist.
Fortunately for us all, there is a true American, who you can vote for on Nov. 3 or before.
That would be Joe Biden.
Pete LaBerge
Windsor