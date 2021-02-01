Letter: It's time to think for yourself

Think about what happened in our nation’s capital and to this country on Jan. 6, and the conditions and circumstances leading up to those events. Think about what you yourself might have been able to do to influence a different outcome. Think about what you could do to prevent such violent events in the future.
Yes, you can have a positive influence on such things as a citizen by thinking for yourself more and not let others do your thinking for you.
Dr. Nicholas Murray Butler, a famous educator and philosopher, once said, “All the problems of the world could be settled easily, if men were only willing to think.”
Think about it.
By thinking for yourself more, you can begin discerning the difference between what’s right versus what’s wrong. Also, you can better weed out what’s false and see more clearly what’s really true. Besides, you give up your freedom to think for yourself when you let others do it for you.
Think about it.
My father would say to me occasionally when I was growing up to “Use your head for something beside a hat rack.” Good advice for even these times.
Think about it.
Yes, it takes more effort to think for yourself than it does to let someone else think for you but by putting in the effort, you can change behavior and influence positive outcomes. Each of us should do our part.
Think about it.
Ronald Ferris
Aiken