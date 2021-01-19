Letter: It is a sad time in America (425)

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it." – Donald Trump?
No. Joseph Goebbels, minister of propaganda of Nazi Germany under Hitler. It is interesting to me at least, that in this country people see socialism (not communism like probably many think it means) in a very negative light when fascism like that of Mussolini (Italy), Pinochet (Chile) and of course Hitler are not thought about when we see and hear what is going on in this country with all of Trump's lies and the false notice of stealing the election by President-elect Biden and the Democrats.
When in anyone's lifetime have we had a general in the Army say a few months ago that the military will not intervene in the election? Or most recently, ten prior Secretaries of Defense warn the military not to get involved in the election.
There is now talk about Trump invoking the Insurrection Act so he can use the military to stay in office. We have Republicans attempting to keep Trump in power when the states have certified each their election.
As Thomas Friedman with a headline "Never Forget Republicans plotted a Coup" went on to write, "The New Testament asks us in Mark 8:36: ‘For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, but lose his soul?’" pointing out that Sens. Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson and fellow GOP plotters clearly have forgotten that verse – if they ever knew it.
They are ready to sacrifice their souls, the soul of their party and the soul of America – our tradition of free and fair elections as the means for peacefully transferring power – so Donald Trump can remain president and one of them can eventually replace him."
Add Joe "You Lie" Wilson to this list. Fortunately Lindsey Graham isn't as brain dead as reported and Sen. Scott decided not to participate. For that I give them credit caring more about our country then the "sleazebag Republicans who want Trump to illegally and unconstitutionally stay in office.
For me, it is alarming that more people are not concerned about our democracy and democratic form of government. Why is it that more people aren't concerned? Is it because more and more people are ignorant of our history? Or is it because people do not take time to determine what is factual and what is made up by people like Trump; too busy to investigate the source of information and its legitimacy?
It is a sad state of affairs.
Gerald E. Depo
Aiken