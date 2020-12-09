Letter: Is national unity at hand?

Notwithstanding any irregularities in the 2020 Presidential election, approximately half of the 140-plus million votes cast went for either Joe Biden or Donald Trump. It would be safe to assert that roughly half the country was for one candidate or the other. It would also be safe to say that we are now a very divided nation even if one did not arrive at that sentiment during the last four years. So what do we make of this?
Half the voters or half the nation was extremely disappointed in the outcome, each expecting their side to answer the question as to what direction the country would take. To put it into more identifiable terms, the choice seemed to be between Trump’s populism and his desire to run the country differently, and Biden’s back to business as usual.
Since neither candidate got a mandate, and the possibility that we may be left with another divided congress, will we see another four years of partisan bickering and the president running the country by executive order?
What hope do we have for reconciliation when already there is talk of retribution by dome Democrats against Trump supporters? There have been calls for Trump supporters and Republicans in general to be held to account. Even Michele Obama in a series of tweets ripped Trump voters by posting, “tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos and division.”
Her tweets are reminiscent of a Lincoln quote that, in part, said “…you can fool some of the people all the time.” But come-on, over 70 million clueless Americans? Can that many people be so misguided? Her posturing is representative of the whole of the anti-Trump establishment and summarizes the great divide that exists between the parties.
How will those 70-plus million Trump supporters act going forward? Will they as Dylan Thomas observed in a poem, “Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage, against the dying of the light.” Will we see rioting, looting and other forms of violence from the Trump supporters?
While there have been some protests to what is viewed by some as a cooked election, there has been no rioting and none of the damage and destruction seen previously by other protesters. Can we expect quiet acceptance if the contested results stand and Biden is certified as the president-elect? Will the 70-plus million disaffected voters and their party chiefs mount a resistance as was done with Trump?
The outcome may rest upon one important factor, i.e. if the country, but especially the disaffected voters have confidence that the election was fair, and really spoke to the electoral will of the people. However, if the 2020 election is seen as having been gamed so that one party would unfairly prevail, then all hope of being united is gone. In that case, do not expect a Kumbaya.
Pete Palmere
Aiken