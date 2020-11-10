Letter: In honor of veterans

Veterans Day 2020
Veterans today – soldiers of yesterday –
They pledged
To love, honor and serve,
And they did so valiantly.
This year there may not be
Parades and/or memorials.
We may still be sheltering in place,
Masked and keeping socially distant.
Veterans Day is not about gathering,
It is about remembering
our veterans' sacrifice, service, and
dedication to duty.
Do not let this day pass
without taking time to whisper a prayer
for those already gone, or
to offer help to those with disabilities,
to those with PTSD who are bravely hanging on,
to help our older veterans,
who are especially vulnerable,
Veterans Day is one special day,
One day out of the entire year
When we can publicly say “Thank You.”
Let our veterans know how much
We honor, appreciate, and support them.
Take a walk in downtown Aiken
To view the veterans' banners,
Testimonials to their service and sacrifice.
Today it is our duty
To love, honor, respect, and remember.
May our veterans never be forgotten.
Joan M. Lacombe
Aiken's Poet Laureate