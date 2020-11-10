You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: In honor of veterans

Letters to the Editor
Image courtesy of Metro Creative

Veterans Day 2020

Veterans today – soldiers of yesterday –

They pledged

To love, honor and serve,

And they did so valiantly.

This year there may not be

Parades and/or memorials.

We may still be sheltering in place,

Masked and keeping socially distant.

Veterans Day is not about gathering,

It is about remembering

our veterans' sacrifice, service, and

dedication to duty.

Do not let this day pass

without taking time to whisper a prayer

for those already gone, or

to offer help to those with disabilities,

to those with PTSD who are bravely hanging on,

to help our older veterans,

who are especially vulnerable,

Veterans Day is one special day,

One day out of the entire year

When we can publicly say “Thank You.”

Let our veterans know how much

We honor, appreciate, and support them.

Take a walk in downtown Aiken

To view the veterans' banners,

Testimonials to their service and sacrifice.

Today it is our duty

To love, honor, respect, and remember.

May our veterans never be forgotten.

Joan M. Lacombe

Aiken's Poet Laureate

