Letter: Harrison's name is confusing

All the written advertisements and posters for Jaime Harrison spell his first name with the Spanish word for James, pronounced “High-may.” When we hear this candidate on TV or in person tout what he’ll do to be elected, he pronounces his name Jamie, which is “Jay-me,” a nickname for James in English.
Who does he really want to be, “High-may” or “Jay-me”? Since Harrison has chosen to pronounce his name in English, it would seem a smart decision to spell it correctly on his posters.
Perhaps he feels he can garner up more votes by this method of appealing to the Spanish-speaking population. Or perhaps his birth name was mistakenly misspelled, and he merely wanted to be called Jamie, in which case it would be necessary to change the spelling.
With his education and background in the political field, there’s no doubt he knows the difference. Hence, I suppose he is using this ploy, hoping it’s one way to top Lindsey Graham at the polls. Whatever the answer is, I sincerely hope he fails to succeed.
Molly C. Gray
Aiken