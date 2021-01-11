Letter: GOP must find better representatives

To my Republican friends in Aiken: I hope you have all taken note that U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson was one of the last-gaspers trying to overturn the results of the presidential election. He did so despite the mob assault on the Capitol which had been, as Mitt Romney said in the Senate, "incited by the President of the United States."
By continuing to encourage the right wing propaganda that the election was rigged and fraudulent, he follows the family line with his son, Attorney General Alan Wilson, who joined Texas in the lawsuit that was swiftly dismissed by the Supreme Court. By promoting the false narrative that the election was stolen from Trump, they are stoking the resentment and anger that are the wellspring of the political violence we all witnessed at the Capitol, presumably because they and the other Republicans at national and local level believe it serves their political career interests.
Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott got it right with their votes to certify the election results: "Enough!"
Wilson knows he won't get my support, so he counts on you to stick with him no matter what he does. So I ask you, my Republican friends, is this really the best you can do? Can you not find better people to represent us in Congress? There are lots of capable and honest Republicans in our community – what about S.C. Sen. Tom Young, as one example?
Michael Durkee
Aiken