Letter: God's love and judgement

God's love and judgement
I delivered you from oppression,
I healed you when you were divided,
I protected your precious freedom through two world wars,
I loved and comforted you through a great depression,
Now you make it unlawful to pray at public gatherings,
Yet you take my name in vain and every breath.
The children's lives you once died to save,
You now kill for your own selfish convenience,
America how long will you continue to turn away?
My judgement is upon you in your wickedness.
Soon you be devoured by your own sins and
cease to be my chosen nation.
Charles E. Key
New Ellenton