Letter: God has a plan for America

When our Founding Fathers formed the United States of America, their belief in God would guide their decisions for all generations of Americans. After debating over this new plan for our government, a representative democracy was formed so the people could have a voice in who will run our government.
These great men believed this new nation would be the greatest in the world. It was not going be easy to defend the rights guaranteed in our constitution and motivating those brave men to fight for all of our freedoms we take for granted. They believed that all Americans would have equal rights and the freedom to have the opportunity to achieve a good education and find jobs that would provide for their families and country. We call this the “American Dream” and this is God’s plan for America.
The three parties of our government have gone away from God’s plan. One party is too far to the left and the other has gone too far to the right, and both need to come back to the center where Willie Mays caught his famous catch for all Americans who take pride in working hard for one nation under God.
We have elected officials in our government today that want to change to a socialist form of government. If it continues, our rights as Americans to have a voice in our government will be gone, even the freedom of religion to worship God as we choose will be gone. The Democratic Party is going away from God’s plan for America. They don’t believe God is still in control of our lives. They think they are in control of our lives. The plan was for all Americans to work together and help everyone achieve their goal to do their best.
When we believe that God will take care of us and we allow him to guide how we take care of each other God will provide the blessings we need to be God-fearing Americans. God’s plan was not going to be easy but it will be fair for all. We are Americans that want to work to help our nation be the best for the future of our children. God Bless America, because God is still in control.
Randall T. Brown
Aiken