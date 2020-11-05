You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Fire fees should be equitable for all

Letters to the Editor
Image courtesy of Metro Creative

Fire Fees. Equitable for all, that's all we want.

Here are the facts: If people own property outside the city limits, but inside the City of Aiken's fire district we are required to pay a fire fee.

County residents in the city’s fire district without city water pay a $115 per year flat rate fee.

County residents in the city’s fire district with city water (me) pay a fee based on appraised property value. My fire fee is $492 per year.

Recently in the news, the City Council attempted to raise the flat rate fee to make things fair, not realizing this would double or triple the $115 rate. Of course people noticed and the fee (“a mistake”) has been returned to its original rate. Meanwhile, I am still paying $492 for the same fire coverage, $377 a year more.

My request: City Council, please do your research, take your time and truly make this equitable for all. There may be a need to factor in fire suppression (water) availability when determining fees.

I appreciate the hard working, dedicated people who make up the council who have stated they will make things right during the next budgeting year. Thank you.

Laurie Rosling

Aiken

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News