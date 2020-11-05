Letter: Fire fees should be equitable for all

Fire Fees. Equitable for all, that's all we want.
Here are the facts: If people own property outside the city limits, but inside the City of Aiken's fire district we are required to pay a fire fee.
County residents in the city’s fire district without city water pay a $115 per year flat rate fee.
County residents in the city’s fire district with city water (me) pay a fee based on appraised property value. My fire fee is $492 per year.
Recently in the news, the City Council attempted to raise the flat rate fee to make things fair, not realizing this would double or triple the $115 rate. Of course people noticed and the fee (“a mistake”) has been returned to its original rate. Meanwhile, I am still paying $492 for the same fire coverage, $377 a year more.
My request: City Council, please do your research, take your time and truly make this equitable for all. There may be a need to factor in fire suppression (water) availability when determining fees.
I appreciate the hard working, dedicated people who make up the council who have stated they will make things right during the next budgeting year. Thank you.
Laurie Rosling
Aiken