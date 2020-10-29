Letter: Faith is the backbone of America

The election that looms so near is perhaps the most crucial one in more than 150 years. It will decide whether we continue as the potentially great democratic country we’ve had or slide into a morally chaotic socialist one. Socialism, in spite of its idealism, does not make people economically or socially equal. It enables the rich and powerful to become more so, while everyone else becomes poor and less privileged.
The Democrats have promised higher taxes. The very rich always have loopholes. The tax burden will fall on the middle class. Think what double or triple taxes will do to your lifestyle. The Democrats want to take away our guns. That seems like a decent idea, given the violence in our society. You know, however there would still be guns, but they would belong to the government and to criminals.
The Democrats want free healthcare, but who would pay for it? They want immediate, effortless assimilation of illegal aliens. What happened to the effort it has previously taken four people to learn English, to learn what it means to be an American citizen and use it as an opportunity to make a better life for one’s family and contribute to the welfare of this country?
They want to give you young people college education. I’m all for lower expenses and for scholarship, but education is valuable only if you want it enough to work hard for it. And somebody must pay.
The Democrats will put more restrictions and taxes on business. This could adversely affect the economy, causing unemployment and scarcity.
Some Democrats who are extremely liberal seem to want to wipe out our tradition and history. They seem to hate America and are ashamed of it. Yes, there are some things in our history to be ashamed of. That is true of every country, but there is so much to be proud of, to build on to make a better nation. We could do that by learning from the past.
The Democrats want to make abortion even easier at taxpayer expenses. We read with horror of societies in the past who practiced child sacrifice. We just as violently murder the child in the womb – a precious human being created in the image of God – a sacrifice to our carelessness and convenience – millions every year. God will surely hold us accountable.
Most alarmingly, the Democrats would try and take God out of our nation, wipe out the strong Judeo-Christian heritage on which our nation was founded – erase it from our history books, our schools, our landscapes, our courts, our total existence. The last Democratic regime tried very hard to do that. There was strong persecution against Christianity in the military in the courts and in many subtle ways in the media and society.
America is still a Christian nation. Her strength is still in her churches and in the imperfect but faithful people who know God, his laws and righteousness, his love. These are the backbone of our nation.
Jean Andrews Kling
Jackson