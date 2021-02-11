Letter: Equality is still the dream

Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.