Letter: Equality is still the dream

The headline of the Jan. 21 edition, “History and hope,” and the Jan. 20 edition editorials which speculated on the reasons for the recent insurrection at the Capitol, prompts this letter.
History: This country’s first significant population of white people began with the combined hope of religious freedom and the potential opportunity for a better life. Those same people were challenged to create governance that embodied the sovereignty in the people.
As white people continued to populate this country, local governance was created where sovereignty resided in the king of England. The authority that resided with the king did not prove to be problematic until that king attempted to cause the colonies to pay for the protection provided to them in the French and Indian war and beyond. That war concluded with the treaty of Paris in 1763. This treaty provided hope to many of the colonists that profit was available to them if they could gain and maintain control of the land ceded to England in the treaty of 1763.
That new hope was complemented by harsher treatment by the British monarchy which spurred a rebellion by some of the colonists that produced our revolution. This revolution produced our first national constitution, the Articles of Confederation. The result of this war was another Treaty of Paris in 1783. This treaty ceded most of the land that England had gained in the treaty of 1763 to the colonies. The hope spawned by the treaty 1763 was now realized by some of the colonists.
After the Revolutionary War it became apparent that the Articles of Confederation were not capable of sustaining our gains. A new constitution was formed in 1787. That constitution created a government that was to be operated by white male Anglo-Saxon Protestants and ceded sovereignty back to the people.
Unfortunately or fortunately there was an enduring echo of conscience imbedded in that new government’s certificate of birth, the Declaration of Independence, which contained the innocent phrase that boldly declared that “All men are created equal.”
This phrase has become a Clarion call to our better angels to revise our white supremacy government and make equality a reality in this country. That call has produced untold suffering and significant progress toward that goal. It can be argued that our federal government has eliminated inequality from our constitution. Where inequality remains is in the hearts and the minds of some of our population.
Over the years, our initial essentially homogeneous white population for which our government was created has developed into a very heterogeneous population from all over the world. This adds to the complexity of seeing each other as equals.
The outgoing administration wanted to make America great again. Some seem to take that as returning to white supremacy. The recent violence in the Capitol is another unfortunate incident in our long violent history in search of the objective set for us in our Declaration of Independence. We’re not there yet.
Hope springs eternal. It's up to the people.
Ronald L. Feller
Aiken