Letter: End the mask mandate

If you really love your neighbor, you should ask to end the mask mandate.
In the early part of the year, everything about the coronavirus was a big unknown. Ironically, the experts back in January (including Dr. Fauci) said the virus probably wasn't anything to worry about. Once it became clear deaths were spreading because of this virus, its origin from China and its possible leakage from a bioweapons lab, that's when the U.S. responded with mitigative measures. OK, the COVID-19 requirements lasted more than the anticipated duration (two months as opposed to two or three weeks), but the death toll started to decrease, we knew more about transmission and vaccine research was accelerated.
Then restrictions were eased in some places, and as expected, more deaths occurred. But more testing has occurred so the number of cases also went up (keep in mind both COVID-related deaths and COVID-19 cases are always going to go up because they're cumulative). However, the numbers are still going down, but you wouldn't think it given the coverage by the mainstream media and even our local newspaper with local data: www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm.
You can see how the numbers rise and fall, but they are declining overall.
We need to face the fact that the total deaths and cases are never going to decline to zero. The flu is an annual thing, and now COVID-19 is. It's time to shift the burden of safety away from government mandates and back to businesses, and more importantly, individuals. The rest of us want to risk a return to normalcy for the sake of society by greatly reducing the negative impacts the response to the virus has had.
Now, I know someone is going to shout, "But there are asymptomatic people!" I know that, but then again, myself and others are willing to take the risk.
If you love your neighbor and you might be infected, you are the person who should stay at home or wear a mask if you must go out. I have a very hard time breathing in a mask, so if you love me – your neighbor – ask for an end to the mask mandate.
Richard Rustad
Aiken