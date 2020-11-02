Letter: Electoral College is brilliant

A recent letter by Mary Anton wants our president to be elected by a pure popular vote. She says she is neutral, but it is clear she is pushing a Democrat Party agenda. Why? She wants liberal California and New York to control the entire country. Thankfully, our framers were much smarter than that.
The Electoral College is brilliant. It brings balance to national politics. Lower population states would never have a say and would be ignored. This is similar to the Democrat's plan to add two new states, thus getting four more senators, to secure their grip on power. That is their only goal, power.
It is a bold faced lie to claim these efforts are in defense of democracy. Quite the opposite; it is designed to secure a single party control over this country. And sadly, the Democratic Party is moving toward socialism and Marxism, not a direction that promotes democracy.
Stewart Meyer
Aiken