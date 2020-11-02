You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Electoral College is brilliant

Letters to the Editor
Image courtesy of Metro Creative

A recent letter by Mary Anton wants our president to be elected by a pure popular vote. She says she is neutral, but it is clear she is pushing a Democrat Party agenda. Why? She wants liberal California and New York to control the entire country. Thankfully, our framers were much smarter than that.

The Electoral College is brilliant. It brings balance to national politics. Lower population states would never have a say and would be ignored. This is similar to the Democrat's plan to add two new states, thus getting four more senators, to secure their grip on power. That is their only goal, power.

It is a bold faced lie to claim these efforts are in defense of democracy. Quite the opposite; it is designed to secure a single party control over this country. And sadly, the Democratic Party is moving toward socialism and Marxism, not a direction that promotes democracy.

Stewart Meyer

Aiken

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News