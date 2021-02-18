Letter: Controlled burns could worsen COVID

I am disappointed by the plans to conduct controlled burns as usual in Hitchcock Woods this year. We’re in a pandemic. Did no one take into account how this will affect people who have COVID-19? Or how it will affect those recovering from it? Or the known risk for severe COVID-19 among those exposed to wood smoke and other pollutants? Doesn't this accomplish the opposite of what the vaccine has been tasked to do?
While burns are conducted under optimum conditions to ensure proper smoke dispersal, this doesn’t always happen according to plan. As a result – between the Hitchcock burns and all the other agricultural burns across the county – Aiken is often enveloped in a haze of smoke during the January-April fire season.
The accompanying burning eyes, sore throat and respiratory symptoms, (often attributed to, or occurring in tandem with allergies), are multiplied by the combined smoke from all these fires. The arrival of springtime, ever a time for hope and fresh green scents, is now overshadowed by the stench and choking smoke each year.
The particulate matter and toxins from smoke have always been hazardous for pregnant women, the elderly and people with lung and heart disease. This year, we can add COVID-19 to the list of reasons why it matters to have healthy air to breathe. At the very least, we should have real-time air quality monitors in Aiken to measure the particulate matter from these fires, so that human health can be factored into the science of controlled burns.
Laura Lance
Aiken