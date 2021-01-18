Letter: Congressmen not acting for the people

Rep. Joe Wilson, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Tim Scott are you listening? Are you really listening to what the Republicans have been saying throughout the country for the past months?
Are you listening:
• To Americans who are fed up with the two tiers of justice; that President-elect Joe Biden can brag about forcing Ukraine to meet his public demands but Trump could not even conduct a telephone call without being accused of treason and impeachment.
• That there was never any indictment or accountability for wrongdoings related to the fake dossier that top government officials endorsed to accuse the president.
• That the judges in a number of states would not even look at the evidence about election improprieties and failures of legislatures to follow state voter rules and laws.
• That the Russia, Russia, Russia collusion claim involving the president was propagated and lied about over three years by the media and then proven not to exist.
• That the tech and social media companies have set precedent and now have the apparent right to censor whomever they like based upon some non transparent or unpublished conditions.
• That during the summer Democrats never condemned the looting and destruction of public and private properties in a number of American cities thereby not upholding the laws and allowing the vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris to promote the riots.
• That the president-elect has stressed unity of Americans, yet in recent exhortations by top level Democrats including Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Harris, have expressed the exact opposite feelings by demanding retribution against people who support the Trump policies.
Add up all these above injustices over the past months, add some others not mentioned and listen to the frustration of the people. Then, identify one instance where Congress has attempted to address and remedy the above injustices. No wonder the people of America are frustrated. It is your fault Mr. Wilson, Mr. Graham and Mr. Scott and your fellow members of Congress that the root cause of many of our problems is that you are not listening to the people and are not acting to improve our nation.
Al Budnick
Aiken