Letter: City didn't consider citizen input

The City Council meeting on Nov. 19 offered a valuable lesson. It begins with council presenting a case for a mask ordinance using the opinion of one epidemiologist and the assertion that COVID cases in S.C. are on the rise. There was another case made against the ordinance and that was from most citizens speaking to the council that night. These people were well prepared. They presented facts from authoritative sources to support their position. It was compelling. We should be grateful to have them as members of our community. It is because of them and their effort that night that I write this.
What was amazing was that the opposition case did not seem to matter. There was not one moment of hesitation from council. No questioning. No postponement of the vote to allow for a rigorous council debate. The process that night gave the appearance that the council members had already made up their minds and that allowing citizens to offer credible and authoritative counter evidence was merely an act of going through the motions.
Supporting this contention is the fact that when it came to the final vote, five council members voted for the ordinance and two did not. These were the same people voting the same way since the mask ordinances began.
There is a wealth of information out there that either supports or denies the effectiveness of wearing face masks and we could argue all night as to whose information we should believe. COVID exists, no one denies it, but the real question is to what extent is the threat and how do we manage it. Can citizens manage it on their own, or do they need government intervention?
The council enacted a mask wearing ordinance amid Aiken Standard reported statistics at the time revealing 5,336 COVID cases and 84 deaths in a county of 171,000 population. These statistics are a cumulative total since March, reflecting a period of nine months. That means we have a cumulative COVID case rate of 3% of population with a survival rate of 98%.
With these statistics, council passed the ordinance and left the decision whether to lift it to the governor. Yet no one tells us to what level the threat must reduce before we can remove our masks. The big lesson I learned from our council meeting is the power of city government. It can make you wear a mask anywhere for whatever reason until whenever. If you believe the council went too far with this ordinance, it is time to get involved in city government. Go to council meetings. You can also go to cityofaikensc.gov. Find your council member. Phone or write them using the communication tool on the site. Write or call the mayor. Make your opinion known. You have the power of your voice and your vote.
Richard Krajewski
Aiken