Letter: Christmas goes by too fast

Christmas is the time of year
For merriment and lots of cheer.
This season is a hectic one
But nonetheless, it’s full of fun!
There’s cards to write and list to make
Gifts to buy and cookies to bake.
Family to visit and friends to call
It seems impossible to do it all.
The gifts must be wrapped and stashed away
They can’t be seen until Christmas Day.
Then trim the tree and hang the holly
And everything will look bright and jolly.
Christmas Eve will finally come
At last the work has all been done.
It’s time to put the children to bed
With thoughts of Santa in each little head.
Christmas Day arrives at long last
But the hours seem to go by so fast.
Too soon it’s time to everything away
And we’ll dream about the next Christmas Day.
Marie Schiavo McFadden
Aiken