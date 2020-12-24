You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Christmas goes by too fast

Letters to the Editor
Christmas is the time of year

For merriment and lots of cheer.

This season is a hectic one

But nonetheless, it’s full of fun!

There’s cards to write and list to make

Gifts to buy and cookies to bake.

Family to visit and friends to call

It seems impossible to do it all.

The gifts must be wrapped and stashed away

They can’t be seen until Christmas Day.

Then trim the tree and hang the holly

And everything will look bright and jolly.

Christmas Eve will finally come

At last the work has all been done.

It’s time to put the children to bed

With thoughts of Santa in each little head.

Christmas Day arrives at long last

But the hours seem to go by so fast.

Too soon it’s time to everything away

And we’ll dream about the next Christmas Day.

Marie Schiavo McFadden

Aiken

