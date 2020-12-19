Letter: Casting doubt on election is wrong

The recent Jack DeVine column cleverly continues to cast doubt on the results of the election. Hidden behind his logical conclusion that Trump should concede now he opines that it's possible that Trump is right. He uses words and terms like "fishy," "very suspect," "beyond credible," "raising glaring questions," "questionable state rule changes," "anomalies," etc. He builds, by innuendo and statement the very case that the lame duck president is making. DeVine carries the water of Trump to continue this farce. He then magnanimously suggest that the forces arrayed against Trump forces him to concede.
You say "emerging facts support concern." "Fishy" is not a fact. "Very suspect" is not fact. "Beyond credible" is not fact. "Raising glaring questions" is not fact.
Here are some of the facts. The U.S. Attorney General, the Department of Homeland Security, various Republican Secretaries of State and various Republican officials in the states DeVine highlights have declared that no fraud or "anomalies" occurred that would change the election results. Facts are the total rejection of more than 30 court cases that have been brought thus far.
To render "concerns" credible, we would have to adopt the notion that scores, if not hundreds, of average citizen volunteers working the voting tallies in multiple states were in collusion and pulled of this heist. Not one of the scores of colluders has spilled the beans with evidence that a court would find convincing.
To continue cast doubt on the election results without factual or legal underpinnings weakens on our democracy. Can anything good come from that? Throwing red meat to the base can only incite hatred and perhaps violence. Millions of good people voted for Trump he and you owe them more than this "they stole the election" nonsense.
Ralph DiSibio
Aiken