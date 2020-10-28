Letter: Bradley speaks up for students

One of the most important, and sometimes overlooked, voting decisions we will make this year is that of Aiken County school board members. As a taxpayer and parent of daughters attending Schofield Middle and Aiken High School, I am convinced that Dr. John Bradley is our best choice for District 8.
This year, I have attended numerous school board meetings as they have dealt with tough decisions such as hiring a new superintendent and dealing with the COVID-19 virus. In every instance, Dr. Bradley has asked pertinent questions and added important insight to the discussions.
While considering board and staff opinions, John Bradley is not a rubber stamp. He speaks his mind and is not afraid to speak up for the parents and students in Aiken County. His life experience and wisdom have helped the board make practical and reasoned decisions.
Dr. Bradley has pledged to work for better access to WiFi, lower student-teacher ratios and improved teacher retention. He urges better communication with and greater participation by parents in their children’s education.
We are fortunate to have someone with John Bradley’s dedication and common sense serving on our school board. Please join me in supporting John Bradley to continue to improve education and student achievement in Aiken County.
John W. Pettigrew Jr.
Aiken