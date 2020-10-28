Letter: Bradley deserve re-election to school board

There is one value or institution we can all agree upon, in this conflicted and disturbing time, that absolutely needs preservation and strengthening – traditional education. Particularly at the pre-college level where families are hugely involved (or not involved). I am not knowledgeable in this area – my grandchildren are in college. And I don’t know what the best answers are for the questions that public schools face today.
But I know someone who does, Dr. John Bradley.
He is a candidate to continue representing a district in the non-partisan school board election. He’s been on the board for 17 years and its chairman for 13 years. He was an assistant superintendent for 21 years before that. He has a Ph.D. in psychology and has worked both for SRS and in his own private practice as a clinical psychologist.
He is absolutely competent, he has long been the memory and the conscience of the Aiken school board, and he deserves to be re-elected. Our future needs him.
Robert Newburn
Aiken