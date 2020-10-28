Letter: Boseman cares about the environment

In South Carolina, and Aiken, we are blessed with the wonders of our natural resources, but like any resource, unless it’s used wisely it will be wasted away. We must be good stewards of the gifts we’ve been given and our healthy earth, clean water and clean air are gifts. Healthy soil, clean water and clean air provide good food, healthy bodies, and our natural resources bring in billions of dollars to South Carolina each year. A healthy environment makes good fiscal sense. More than just raw materials, our natural resources provide for spiritual renewal.
Brendolyn Jenkins Boseman is a faith leader deeply invested in the betterment of our community and with over 20 years of experience in various environmental and civic leadership roles, her experience in the field of environmental justice and leadership will serve this community well.
Leaders are those that put the interests of the community as a whole at the forefront when tough decisions have to be made. Boseman has served as the president of the Aiken County Branch of the NAACP and the Concerned Ministers Fellowship. She’s also been recognized as a partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Department of Energy, as well as a delegate to the United Nations Conference on Climate Change. I think she represents what’s best in our community: integrity, empathy and courage.
For the Aiken Soil and Water Commission, I urge you to write in Brendolyn Jenkins Boseman.
Christopher Hall
Beech Island