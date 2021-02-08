Letter: Blessing Boxes a blessing to Aiken

We are blessed in Aiken to have loving people who live in our city. Last week there were two wonderful ladies who worked together to find food to feed a family in Aiken. Mimi Inman was approached by a person who needed food to feed his family. Mimi knew of a project called Blessing Boxes Aiken started by Melanie Inabinet and Jane Page Thompson in 2017 to help people in need, but she didn’t know where the boxes were located. So, a friend Julie Londo sent her link to locate where the boxes were located.
There are around 54 boxes placed in the South Carolina area. We have boxes located in the downtown Aiken City area. Some of the locations are at Aiken High School Annex, Kennedy Middle School, Aiken Habitat for Humanity, Aiken County Public Library, Perry Memorial Park, Newberry Street, the Crosland Park community house, Aiken Center Fire Substation and the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center. As more organization sponsor a new location, more people use the service.
We should all take time to locate these boxes by going to Blessing Boxes Aiken on Facebook. The boxes can be filled with non-perishable food and other products for use by people who may need some help in our community.
Thank you, ladies for caring about the needs of our citizens.
“Everyone can be a blessing to other, even a smile can brighten a day.’’ By Lynn Tholborn
Randall Brown
Aiken