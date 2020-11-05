Letter: Big Tech must be held accountable

There is a big story out there regarding Hunter Biden and the Biden family. This story is about the Biden family and collusion with Chinese entities. This story has been suppressed by "Big Tech" defined as Twitter, Facebook and Google (YouTube). These companies have a special carve-out in that they cannot be taken to court for anything on their various platforms. This exemption is known as section 230 of the FCC Common Decency Act. There is a caveat here in that this exemption means that they cannot censor nor suppress various opinions expressed on their respective websites.
When Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Jack Dorsey of Twitter appeared before Congress, neither could name a single instance where liberal opinions were censored or suppressed. All of the censorship has been against conservatives.
Facebook, Twitter and Google need to have section 230 revoked and allow for them face court proceedings. They cannot have it both ways. This type of interference has a direct effect on politics, much more so than the Russians. Congress, get serious and revoke this exemption.
Ed Sabo
Aiken