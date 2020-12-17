Letter: Big lies flourish despite truth

In January, we will have a new president and it will be the end of the Donald Trump era. Now that Trump is losing his useless advisers, he could be more disruptive than ever before.
Trump has inflicted us with several lies each day, more than 20,000 of them. They include "total exoneration" by the special counsel report, Hurricane Dorian bearing down on Alabama, Barack Obama separating children to ingesting bleach to COVID-19 and election fraud. These little lies have run the gamut from silly, like the noise from windmills causing cancer, to serious, like his birther claims about Obama. But Trump has created lie after lie that is being amplified and repeated over and over until it is hard not to believe it. The big lies is made up of all the little ones. Now he has one big lie easily digested but entirely a lie that he actually won the election.
You would think that fraud of this magnitude would yield material evidence, but that is the beauty of the big lie. It relies not on evidence but emotion. It strengthens fear, clears away possible doubt, explains what seems bizarre. Polls show that a majority of Republicans believe the election was rigged and that Trump will be inaugurated in January. That is what the big lie does. It turns wishful thinking into righteous reality.
What happens when the big lie gathers steam across the population? Trump's playbook is the same as every other dictator that tried to steal power from the people. Germany after World War I claimed Imperial Germany never lost the war. "Military officers, monarchists and right-wingers spread the myth that if it had not been for political sabotage by Social Democrats and some German citizens the army would never have had to give in." This despite facts paved the path for Adolf Hitler and his even bigger, murderous lies.
Big lies spread quickly because they are easily grasped and instantly confirm our biases. They unhinge us from truth and the institutions that unite us. They validate suspicions, breed resentments and sometimes violent action. Perhaps a plot to kidnap a Governor or shoot-up a church in Charleston. Or a synagogue in Pittsburg. And finally, Bill Barr, the biggest defender of Trump has conceded there was no fraud in our elections, not taken kindly by Trump because it disputes his big lie.
Donald Trump will not give up on spreading his big lie. His last official day in office will be followed by more long and loud lies meant to undermine the new administration and our democracy. He will be resourced by hundreds of millions of dollars and the echo chamber of his media allies. When the people can no longer separate fact from fiction, when news no longer informs but incites, when we cannot even agree on basic truths of who won and lost an election, that is where the big lie flourishes, even the light of the plain truth.
Richard H. Koblin
Aiken