Letter: Biden offers no hope

In the Jan. 20 edition of the paper, Anthony DiStefano had a column asking “What did the insurrectionists want?” It was quite lengthy, asked numerous unanswered questions, seemed to be quite opinionated but concluded somewhat accurately that “a democracy that works for everyone remains our best choice.” He further stated “we need leaders who are honest and courageous as well as political and economic reforms.”
The damage caused to the Capitol was horrific and deserves honest press coverage. I believe it received the latter but not the former. I never recall Mr. DiStefano writing so extensively about the multitude of riots across the country that were vicious, destructive and caused serious threats to the lives and livelihoods of many. These riots resulted in 25 deaths. Each of these fatalities is sad and there are numerous reasons for them. In his column, DiStefano states “that five people were killed” implying these killings were directly caused by the rioters. I believe further reporting indicated three of those deaths were due to medical conditions. Who shot whom?
Further in his column he said “some historians and political writers have declared that the era of American exceptionalism is over.” It is easy to give an opinion or write an op-ed when you have never been tasked with attempting to manage a country as diverse and disunited as the United States. So easy to paint a picture of doom and gloom. We must and will pull together as a total country of Americans, less as special interests, which is what we have allowed our country to become.
I will always believe there was something systematically wrong with the 2020 election. Am I a conspiracy theorist as he suggests? I rather view myself more as a skeptic but will move on.
I would like to hear from Mr. DiStefano what promises were not kept? He says there were many that were not kept, but I ask might that have been different had he been given a chance instead of being vilified and berated from prior to his election until now. From day one Trump fought an uphill battle much like Sisyphus was doomed to do eternally. Sure, he deserved to be beaten up for things he said and did, but the merciless assault might have made others just throw their hands up and walk away. Not President Trump. He fought even harder. I believe he worked and fought for the U.S. until the day he walked out the door.
What was employment like prior to the virus across most sectors and demographics? As governments shut down businesses it went through the roof but it began a rebound in the second and third quarters of the year despite of an even more divided congress wanting control of our lives.
I have my doubts we will see honest and courageous leaders, not politicians, anytime soon and the current administration offers me and millions of others little to no hope.
