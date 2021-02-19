Letter: Biden makes Washington trustworthy

S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor was recently offended by a sign at the local post office that read “No Stamps.” He was so outraged that he posted this to his Facebook page:
“A sign at the downtown Aiken Post Office. Think about it – Washington is in charge of vaccine distribution, wants to control your healthcare and run every other aspect of your life. GOT STAMPS?”
Did you not realize that Trump lost the last election? If Trump was still in office, I absolutely would not trust Washington. Trump continued to lie about the seriousness of the pandemic. His administration could not even provide basic personal protection equipment to our health care workers. The health and human services secretary boasted 20 million Americans would have vaccines by the end of December 2020. His actual result? Less than 4 million. The Trump administration refused to cooperate with the incoming administration on COVID planning. When Biden’s team reviewed the Trump plan after taking office, they learned there was no plan. So, no, I would not trust the previous administration.
To answer your question, I do trust Washington to have a successful vaccination distribution. Now that Biden is in charge, I can breathe a sigh of relief that he will actually have plan and will carry it out. Also giving me hope for the future of COVID relief are the regular press briefings where people tell the truth, scientists feel free to tell the truth and no one says the pandemic will “magically disappear” and no one talks about injecting bleach into their veins.
Did you also forget Trump’s appointee, Mr. DeJoy tried to dismantle the post office in an effort to disrupt legal mail-in voting? Maybe those efforts of disruption were linked to the reliable Post Office running out of stamps.
Tom Springsteen
Aiken