Letter: Biden is Obama redux

In the wake of the Jan. 20 inauguration, and despite the gaga puffery of the mainstream press, we will not be witnessing the dawn of a Biden-era healing, mutual respect and across the aisle cooperation. No. We will be witnessing the resurgence of the Obama administration’s feckless ideology and identity politics – beginning almost immediately with the resurrection of a number of the costly and wrong-headed polices that weak, naïve globalist administration.
Divided government, with its thin party margins means the left’s policy platform is not likely to be easily achieved through either Congress of SCOTUS. Remember that even thought Dems now (barely) hold the White House and both houses of Congress, they clearly do not have anything approaching a mandate to impose their ideological will on the country.
Recognizing this, Biden and his large coterie of Obama loyalists will resort immediately to side-stepping the legislative process and proceeding with executive orders both to impose their political revenge and try to erase the key accomplishments of the previous administration.
Examples of such accomplishments include:
Trump’s restricting illegal entry and, instead, replacing this policy within re-opening the floodgates on the southern border;
Trump’s building a strong southern border bulwark and instead blocking its completion
Trump’s eliminating the counting of illegal aliens in our national census, and instead intending to include them;
Trump’s enabling the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline, and instead stopping it.
Trump’s exit from the ruinous Paris Climate Accords and instead rejoining it;
Trumps abandonment of the corrupt and incompetent WHO and instead rejoining it.
I do not believe these Biden/progressive policy revisions are at all consistent with the prevailing view of the American public. Pursuing revisionist policies such as the above will be the work of reappearing Obama loyalists. Consider the number of key senior administration positions filled by Obamanistas.
Susan Rice, domestic policy council; Jake Sullivan, national security advisor; John Kerry, climate envoy; Avril Haines, national intelligence; Samantha Power, USAID; Jennifer Psaki, press secretary; Tom Vilsack, agriculture; Vivek Murthey, surgeon general; Denis McDonough, veterans affairs; Alejandro Mayorkas, homeland security; Antony Blinken, state department; Neera Tanden, OMB; and Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.N. ambassador.
Indeed, I think a case can be made that the loyalties of these folks are tied to Obama; and it is with Obama that they will be checking in for policy guidance and direction. Truly, Obama Redux.
I am afraid Biden himself does not possess the gravitas or power to command otherwise. More than a half-century of D.C. experience shows little accomplishment and a long list of cases in which he has been on the wrong side of key issues. Nope a a malleable Biden will be guided by a shadow government.
Let’s see what happens.
Karl Bankert
Aiken