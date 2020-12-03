Letter: Biden is a liberal surrounded by liberals

This is in response to the opinions expressed in Anthony DiStefano's Nov. 19 column titled "Truth, trust and the common good."
He states: "… there is no evidence of voter fraud or other voting irregularities in this election…" I submit that there is ample evidence of voter fraud or other voting irregularities. Why else would millions of dollars be spent in gathering evidence of fraud and irregularities for presentation to courts of law?
He speaks of a "refreshing change" of news coverage of Trump. Objective analysts have commented that the vast majority of news coverage of Trump has been negative – even when the news of his actions is favorable. Also, Mr. DiStefano says, "…isn't government supposed to be about us. 'We the people' – our needs and problems." I submit that objective analyses of President Trump's actions show that they have been focused on the needs and problems of our people. The list of such actions by President Trump covers several pages.
One point I agree with Mr. DiStefano on is that Congress is a basket case (my words).
Mr. DiStefano speaks of President-elect Joe Biden as a "centrist." Here again, objective analysis shows that not to be true. He is a very liberal and is surrounded by liberal advisers.
Mr. DiStefano speaks of Biden as one who "… wants to work with the members of both parties. Politics is the art of compromise." Where was the "working with the members of both parties and pursuing the act of compromise" during the last four years? What has suddenly changed?
Finally, his concluding paragraph is both amusing and troubling. It is amusing as it strikes me as a part of a speech by a small-town mayor seeking reelection, e.g. "feel good" words for the masses.
One sentence, however, stands out as troubling (and scary). What exactly does "They (government officials) have to balance protecting individual rights with serving the common good" mean? What is the common good, who defines it and why is it capitalized?
Mr. DiStefano, you are a thinly disguised liberal. I hope that with Biden and entourage you got what you wanted. Good luck.
Gale Hovey
Aiken