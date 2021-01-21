Letter: Biden has had greatness thrust upon him

Columnist Kathleen Parker in her Jan. 6 piece takes the reader on a literary trip comparing Donald Trump to Shakespeare’s King Lear. How remarkable that four centuries after his death his plays are still performed all over the world and contemporary writers write about him every day. That being said let’s continue the literary trip.
Parker states that Trump begins as a “mere fool” and through his “narcissistic personality and hubris” degenerates into madness. Some major hyperbole here. A mere fool does not win the presidency of the United States and he is far from mad. Parker contends that like Lear, Trump is bedeviled and destroyed by his daughters. She overlooks Cordelia. Trump has been blessed with remarkable daughters who have shown him devotion throughout their lives. Parker calls the Trump sons and daughters “partners in crime.” What “crime” unless contesting the results of a disputed election is a crime. He was wrong in his interpretation of the Constitution but so have many others disputed it. That’s why America has a Supreme Court.
Let’s move from the Bard of Avon to T. S. Eliot, one of America’s greatest poets. In “Murder in the Cathedral,” his only dramatic work Eliot relates the tragic conflict of Henry II and Thomas a Becket, the 12th Archbishop of Canterbury. In a fit of anger Henry asks if someone could rid him of his constant critic. In the tragic aftermath, overzealous knights worshipful of Henry, travel to Canterbury and murder him. Did Henry know this would happen – perhaps not. Becket is later canonized.
Eight centuries later, a similar event occurs in Washington, D.C., and Jan. 6, 2021 becomes a day of infamy when President Trump in a fiery speech urges overzealous followers to march on the Capitol to contest an election. Did he mean for them to storm the building, inflict damage and tragically, death? Trump haters may say yes; others may say it was a tragic overreaction.
To continue the Shakespearean mode, let’s look at “Twelfth Night.” Malvolio, a pompous servant in the household of the noble Olivia, is pranked by those who dislike him. They send him a note forged by Olivia saying she loves him. On reading it, Malvolio intones: “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them”.
This is my quotation for America’s 46th president. Greatness has been thrust upon him. Let’s hope that he achieves it.
James Haviland
Aiken