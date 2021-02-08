Letter: Biden administration is concerning

Mr. DiStefano asked, “What exactly do the insurrectionists want” in his column on Jan. 20.
Mr. DiStefano, I don’t quite understand why you call them insurrectionists. Individuals allied with your way of thinking that performed the acts they performed on Jan. 6 are called protestors.
I’m not sure just exactly what those folks who protested at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 wanted. You will have to ask them.
However, as you are aware, but perhaps you are not since the liberal media has been nearly silent on the matter, sine the inauguration there have been violent protests in Portland and Seattle by individuals holding signs that read, “We don’t want Biden, we want revenge.”
These protestors have been identified as generally being far-left radicals.
So, Mr. DiStefano, what do those protestors want? Just what is this revenge?
Also, the column says, “(Trump) said he had great plans which we were going to love. Many of those promises were not kept…”
About 75 million Americans liked the plans that came to fruition. Many others could have come to fruition were it not for a virulent unwillingness on the part of the Democrats to work with him for the good of the country.
The column further goes on to state “…The Biden-Harris administration gives me hope…”
As for my wife and myself, and as I told Congressman Wilson, we are concerned about what the Biden-Harris administration will mean for us.
Gale Hovey
Aiken