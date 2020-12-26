Letter: Biden a threat to freedom

Those on the left kept saying that Trump colluded with Russia, did a quid-pro-quo with Ukraine, was a menace to society and to democracy, blah, blah, blah.
Let’s see. Rep. Eric Swalwell had a Chinese spy for a girlfriend, Sen Feinstein had a Chinese spy on her staff, the Biden family got rich selling access to the Chinese and the mainstream media does the bidding of the Chinese. Who is the traitor to our democracy? Certainly not Trump who’s putting the screws to China. China is our most serious threat and the Democrats are in bed with them.
Worse yet, the Democrats have embraced not only Socialism, but Marxism. Their activist agitators in Antifa and BLM are avowed anti-Americans. Yet, many people voted for this. Letters and columns in this paper talk about unity. Really? Do you expect someone who believes in the Constitution, rule of law, capitalism and freedom to unite with Marxists and Socialists? That will not happen. Our country is on the brink. Biden is a traitor to freedom, plain and simple. In 47 years he has accomplished nothing, has proven he is a plagiarist and liar, has taken money from foreign countries for favors, and is now so demented he cannot remember the names of his proposed cabinet picks. He wants the same cabal of losers to run this country, those who have already failed us. Shameful.
And people voted for this. Trump supporters are not the problem, nor the enemy. They are not white supremacists, racists, misogynists, xenophobes or any of the other names they have been called for four years. Trump supporters believe in the Constitution, freedom, self-reliance, history, rule of law and individual rights. For those of you who have been taught to hate them (by the media), ask yourself why those are bad traits. They are not.
Stewart Meyer
Aiken