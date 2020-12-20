Letter: An ode to Trump's departure

Say good-bye.
What will you be glad to see go starting Jan. 20, 2021? Here are just a few major things that come to mind.
The lies: More than 22,000 over four years. The orange hair with slightly different hues over time. And a similar complexion. The flights of fantasy – such as hearing for months that the end of the coronavirus is just around the corner and a vaccine will be available soon. The “rigged” election. The crass treatment of Dr. Fauci. Disdain for medical science. Remember when hydroxychloroquine was the answer? In fact, the utter contempt for any science that contradicts his stupidity and ignorance. (For example, his view of climate change.) His dislike and disparagement of the U.S. military, calling military leaders losers and suckers. And his racism. (Need more immigrants from Norway.) His encouragement to white extremist groups.
His personal lawyer who displayed an incomparable degree of ineptitude in constructing a wild alternative result for the election.
His flights of fantasy in trying to overturn the election results being soundly rejected by the courts. His winning percentage is near zero; a won-lost record of 1 and 32.
The sorrowful performance of just about all Republicans in Congress, particularly Graham, Cruz, Johnson, McConnell. You might ask how they can stand by and let a psychologically-impaired man in the Oval Office do such damage to the United States? Do they not have a spine? Do they not care about the United States? Isn’t their performance, like that of the man they are defending unAmerican? Even Republicans at the state and local levels were complicit in their silence.
His sycophants as heads of various agencies and departments. Their performances were failures on so many levels, particularly from Barr, Pompeo and Ratcliff. It seemed that they couldn’t do enough for the president regardless of the effects on the American public, the assault on the Constitution and the damage to our foreign policy.
His negative view of NATO while pursuing a special relationship with Vladimir Putin. There was certainly no good that could come from this relationship with our primary adversary. Can you accept Trump’s silence with Russia interfering in the 2016 election and offering bounties to the Taliban to kill U.S. service people in Afghanistan? There are no official notes of a meeting with Putin – contrary to all other meetings between a U.S. president and a foreign leader.
Putin is probably deeply disappointed with the result of the election. Same for dictators around the world – Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, Orban of Hungary and Duterte of the Philippines. Kim of Korea was particularly effective when he stroked the president’s ego while continuing apace with his missile programs. (For example, "Future meetings with your excellency,” Kim wrote to Trump, “would be reminiscent of a scene from a fantasy film.”)
And lastly are the Trump rallies with him spewing nonsense to his fawning cult followers in MAGA hats.
Frank Ruocco
Aiken