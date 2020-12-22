Letter: America needs better than GOP

In this year of COVID-19, economic crisis and a bitter election season, it is easy to understand that many people are eager to forget and move on. But the actions of Republican politicians across the country to try to overturn the electoral process are a direct attack on the foundation of our democracy.
Motivated by fear of the radical right of their own party and threatened by a vindictive Trump, they chose to protect their political futures over the interests of the country. We should remember them, starting with Alan Wilson, who used his position as attorney general to challenge the elections in Georgia – Georgia, our neighbor. And then there are Aiken's own Joe Wilson and also Lindsey Graham, both of whom advertise themselves as defenders of the Constitution, while they ignore the provision that says that each state establishes its own election process.
No wonder the Supreme Court refused to even hear the case. Sen. Mitt Romney, one of the few Republican leaders willing to take a principled stand, said it best, "It's madness …this effort to overturn the public vote is dangerous and destroys the cause of democracy."
Next time you hear Democrats attacked as radicals, just remember who the real radicals are – those who won't accept election results unless they win. America deserves and needs better leaders.
Michael Durkee
Aiken