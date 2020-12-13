Letter: Aiken's litter is out of hand

This is a shout out to the person who submitted a recent letter regarding Aiken having a huge litter problem.
I have lived all but eight years of my life in different cities and towns in South Carolina and have never seen as much litter as I have here in Aiken.
I am a newcomer to Aiken and have only lived here a few months and I have seen so much litter. It's not just on the sides of Whiskey Road, either. It's in the middle of the road and I have seen everything from tires, televisions and boxes to construction and demolition debris.
I don't remember if major employers still utilize the old "Adopt-a-Highway" program or not; but I don't remember seeing any signs addressing the fact that any employer has adopted the section of Whiskey Road heading south toward New Ellenton or SRS. Like I said I am a newcomer here.
I like what Aiken has to offer and I might just not be aware of any employer(s) efforts to have their employees volunteer a Saturday every so often to pick up litter along their respective commute to and from work everyday. Do I dare mention that SRS and all of it's thousands of employees could adopt this area and be proud of their work?
On the other hand; it used to be work crews from county correctional centers out their cleaning the cemeteries and roadsides under the supervision of a Department of Corrections. This situation seems out of hand.
Pete Celmer
Aiken