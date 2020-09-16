Letter: Aiken was a great adventure

I vividly remember my initial discovery of the town of Aiken many years ago.
I stumbled onto the town for no apparent reason. My wife, Phyllis and I planned a trip to the Aiken area to play the new Arthur Hills golf course that had just opened in Cedar Creek, After playing golf, we decided to stay at the Aiken Hotel. We had dinner at a restaurant in The Alley. The next day we drove down Laurens toward Park Avenue and came to the circular intersection. As I passed the old post office, I asked Phyllis where it reminded her of.
She said it reminded her of the town we grew up in – Park Ridge, Illinois.
I agreed – it was like stepping back into time, and then the courtship began.
In the next several years, we would drive up from Hilton Head to compare Aiken to other areas. One of those trips, we discovered Woodside Plantation. We made detailed comparisons of the lifestyles between Hilton Head Island, where we had lived for over 20 years. In the process we became more and more emotionally involved with Aiken. It was the start of a 15 year love affair. Finally in 2005, we moved to Aiken, leaving Hilton Head which has been our home for over 25 years.
I joined the Woodside Plantation sales organization. In the course of the next 15 years, I have had the privilege of welcoming and showcasing the town to over 700 visitors. Every visit was an opportunity to “romance the stone” about our wonderful community. We would drive down Whiskey Road to the walled corridor that guarded the many mansions that were built during the golden era where some of the richest people in the U.S. called Aiken their winter home.
I always looked forward to visiting downtown. The town itself made a perfect backdrop for a Hollywood movie set, with its rich past. I always felt Aiken in many ways was untouched by the present world. Living in Aiken was like stepping away from the rest of the world.
How lucky we were to have our wonderful college with the Etherredge Center, the Academy for Lifelong Learning and the Pacers sports. The Ally was the image of a perfect town center. Events included polo matches, concerts, the steeplechase and more. Each Thanksgiving there was the Blessing of the Hounds and One Table. There are so many things that made living in Aiken special.
I swore I would never leave, but things change. Recently, Phyllis and I moved out West to live near our children after spending 42 years in the beautiful state of South Carolina. We look forward to our new adventure. As we leave, I reflect on all the wonderful years we spent living in Aiken. It is a love affair I will always hold dearly.
Wally Busch
Aiken